David Pastrnak will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Looking to wager on Pastrnak's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

David Pastrnak vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Pastrnak has averaged 19:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Pastrnak has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 10 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Pastrnak has a point in seven games this season (out of 10), including multiple points five times.

In five of 10 games this season, Pastrnak has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Pastrnak hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Pastrnak has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 33 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 10 Games 4 14 Points 8 8 Goals 4 6 Assists 4

