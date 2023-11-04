Will Hampus Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 4?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Hampus Lindholm light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lindholm stats and insights
- Lindholm is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Lindholm has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 33 total goals (three per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.