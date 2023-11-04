Will Ian Mitchell Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 4?
When the Boston Bruins play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ian Mitchell score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Ian Mitchell score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Mitchell 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of 35 games last season, Mitchell scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- Mitchell picked up one assist on the power play.
- Mitchell's shooting percentage last season was 4.0%. He averaged 0.4 shots per game.
Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, allowing 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
- The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
