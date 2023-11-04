When the Boston Bruins play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ian Mitchell score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ian Mitchell score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mitchell 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 35 games last season, Mitchell scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Mitchell picked up one assist on the power play.

Mitchell's shooting percentage last season was 4.0%. He averaged 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, allowing 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.