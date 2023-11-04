The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will James van Riemsdyk find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in two of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (two shots).

van Riemsdyk has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

van Riemsdyk averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 33 total goals (three per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

