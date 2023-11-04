Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Maine
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hampton Pirates versus the Maine Black Bears is a game to see for fans of Maine college football on a Week 10 schedule that features plenty of compelling matchups.
College Football Games to Watch in Maine on TV This Week
Hampton Pirates at Maine Black Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
