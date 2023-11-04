The Maine Black Bears (2-7) hit the road for a CAA clash against the Hampton Pirates (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium.

With 421.9 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 19th-worst in the FCS, Maine has been forced to rely on its 74th-ranked offense (342.9 yards per contest) to keep them in games. Hampton ranks 45th with 375.5 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 96th with 396.9 total yards given up per game on defense.

For more specifics of this contest, keep reading.

Maine vs. Hampton Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orono, Maine

Orono, Maine Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Maine vs. Hampton Key Statistics

Maine Hampton 342.9 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.5 (48th) 421.9 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.9 (95th) 79.8 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (9th) 263.1 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.5 (109th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has 2,246 pass yards for Maine, completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan has racked up 326 yards on 83 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

This season, John Gay has carried the ball 41 times for 170 yards (18.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Joe Gillette has hauled in 35 catches for 547 yards (60.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Montigo Moss has grabbed 34 passes while averaging 41.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jamie Lamson has compiled 33 catches for 322 yards, an average of 35.8 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous leads Hampton with 1,123 yards on 94-of-167 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 426 rushing yards (53.3 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Elijah Burris has rushed for 605 yards on 82 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Darran Butts has run for 528 yards across 87 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Paul Woods leads his team with 251 receiving yards on 20 catches with one touchdown.

Romon Copeland has caught 15 passes and compiled 250 receiving yards (31.3 per game).

TK Paisant's 12 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 182 yards and four touchdowns.

