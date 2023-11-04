Which team is on top of the MWC as we head into Week 10 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

MWC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Air Force

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

8-0 | 10-0 Odds to Win MWC: -115

-115 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th

113th Last Game: W 30-13 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Army

Army Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Fresno State

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

7-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win MWC: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th

127th Last Game: W 31-24 vs UNLV

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Boise State

Boise State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. UNLV

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win MWC: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th

110th Last Game: L 31-24 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ New Mexico

@ New Mexico Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Boise State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win MWC: +525

+525 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th

64th Last Game: W 32-7 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Fresno State

@ Fresno State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Wyoming

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

5-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win MWC: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th

38th Last Game: L 32-7 vs Boise State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Colorado State

Colorado State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. San Jose State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win MWC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 35-0 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

7. Utah State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win MWC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th

48th Last Game: L 42-21 vs San Jose State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ San Diego State

@ San Diego State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Colorado State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win MWC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 30-13 vs Air Force

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Wyoming

@ Wyoming Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. San Diego State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-5 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th

55th Last Game: L 6-0 vs Nevada

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Utah State

Utah State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Nevada

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st

41st Last Game: W 34-24 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Hawaii

Hawaii Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

11. New Mexico

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-5 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th

114th Last Game: L 34-24 vs Nevada

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: UNLV

UNLV Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Hawaii

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-11

2-7 | 1-11 Odds to Win MWC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th

97th Last Game: L 35-0 vs San Jose State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Nevada

@ Nevada Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

