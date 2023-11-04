Based on our computer projection model, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will defeat the Clemson Tigers when the two teams play at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-3) Over (44.5) Notre Dame 30, Clemson 19

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Fighting Irish's implied win probability is 61.5%.

Against the spread, the Fighting Irish are 6-2-1 this year.

In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Notre Dame has an ATS record of 6-2.

Out of nine Fighting Irish games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

The average total for Notre Dame games this season has been 52.5, eight points higher than the total for this game.

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers are 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

The average point total for Clemson this year is 6.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Fighting Irish vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 38.3 15.3 43.4 12.8 28.7 23.7 Clemson 28.8 21 38.8 18.5 18.8 23.5

