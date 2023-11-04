UCLA vs. Arizona Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
In the contest between the Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins on Saturday, November 4 at 10:30 PM, our projection system expects the Wildcats to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
UCLA vs. Arizona Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Arizona (+2.5)
|Under (50.5)
|Arizona 26, UCLA 22
UCLA Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
- The Bruins have three wins in seven games against the spread this year.
- UCLA is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- One of the Bruins' seven games this season has hit the over.
- The point total average for UCLA games this season is 55.9, 5.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Arizona Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.
- The Wildcats' ATS record is 6-1-0 this season.
- Arizona is a 5-0 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Out of Wildcats seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
- The average point total for Arizona this season is 10.9 points higher than this game's over/under.
Bruins vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UCLA
|30.9
|15.0
|34.8
|13.3
|27.0
|16.8
|Arizona
|31.3
|21.0
|30.0
|17.0
|32.5
|25.0
