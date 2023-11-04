With the college football season heading into Week 10, the schedule includes four games that feature teams from the OVC. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the column below for details on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Robert Morris Colonials at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Illinois Panthers at Lindenwood Lions 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee State Tigers at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!