When the New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders square off in Week 9 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Hunter Henry hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Hunter Henry score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Henry has totaled 238 yards receiving (29.8 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 23 balls on 34 targets.

Henry has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Hunter Henry Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 3 2 27 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 3 28 0

