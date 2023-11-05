In the Week 9 tilt between the New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Mike Gesicki hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Gesicki has 19 catches on 25 targets for 160 yards and one score, with an average of 20.0 yards per game.

Gesicki, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Mike Gesicki Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 3 36 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 33 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 18 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 1 12 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 3 28 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 5 1 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 2 11 0

