The New England Patriots (2-6) host the Washington Commanders (3-5) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Patriots vs. Commanders?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.1 points of the model. Stay away from this one.
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Patriots a 59.7% chance to win.
  • The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • New England has played as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
  • This season, the Commanders have been the underdog five times and won two of those games.
  • Washington is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: New England (-2.5)
    • The Patriots have covered the spread two times over eight games with a set spread.
    • New England has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
    • The Commanders have covered the spread three times over eight games with a set spread.
    • Washington has a record of 2-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (41)
    • The two teams average a combined 4.8 fewer points per game, 36.2 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 41 points.
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 54.5 points per game, 13.5 more than the point total for this game.
    • Three of the Patriots' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).
    • Commanders games have hit the over in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

    Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    8 205.1 9 8.5 0

    Terry McLaurin Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 61.9 2

