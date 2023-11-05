The Washington Commanders (3-5) will look to upset the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Patriots favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 40.5 in the outing.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Patriots' upcoming matchup against Commanders, review the article below, where we offer stats to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Patriots vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Patriots have had the lead three times, have been behind four times, and have been tied one time.

New England's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering four points on average in the first quarter.

The Commanders have had the lead two times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In eight games this year, the Patriots have won the second quarter three times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

New England's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this year, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, and they've lost the second quarter in three games.

3rd Quarter

The Patriots have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, New England is averaging two points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

Out of eight games this season, the Commanders have won the third quarter four times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Patriots have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

New England's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing eight points on average in that quarter.

In the Commanders' eight games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

Patriots vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots have been leading after the first half in four games (2-2 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in four games (0-4).

This year, the Commanders have been winning after the first half in four games (2-2 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in four games (1-3).

2nd Half

The Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season (0-2 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in six games (2-4).

New England's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 11.3 points on average in the second half.

Out of eight games this year, the Commanders have been outscored in the second half three times (0-3 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (3-2).

