On Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM ET, the New England Patriots will meet the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Patriots will win -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Watch the Patriots in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Patriots are putting up 284.8 yards per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank 10th defensively with 321.1 yards allowed per game. The Commanders rank 17th in points per game (21.4), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 28.5 points surrendered per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Commanders vs Patriots on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Patriots by 2.5) Over (40.5) Patriots 24, Commanders 21

Place your bets on the Patriots-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Patriots Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Patriots a 60.0% chance to win.

New England has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Patriots have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

In New England's eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The point total average for Patriots games this season is 42.1, 1.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Commanders.

Washington has compiled a 3-4-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Commanders have covered the spread twice this season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Washington and its opponent have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this season.

The average total points scored in Commanders games this year (40.5) is 0.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Patriots vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New England 14.8 26 16.5 27 13 25 Washington 21.4 28.5 18.5 32.8 24.3 24.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.