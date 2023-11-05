Pharaoh Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots match up against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Check out Brown's stats below.

Heading into Week 9, Brown has seven receptions for 170 yards -- 24.3 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on seven occasions.

Pharaoh Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

The Patriots have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: DeVante Parker (DNP/concussion): 15 Rec; 158 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 7 170 107 1 24.3

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Jets 2 2 71 1 Week 6 @Raiders 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 51 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 2 33 0

