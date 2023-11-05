How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 5
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two matchups on today's Premier League schedule, including Aston Villa playing Nottingham Forest.
How to watch all the games in the Premier League today is available here.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa travels to take on Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: Aston Villa (-125)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+340)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch Luton Town vs Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC makes the trip to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-475)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+1100)
- Draw: (+650)
