For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Brad Marchand a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marchand stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 13.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 25 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.