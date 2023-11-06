Should you bet on Brandon Carlo to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

Carlo is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Carlo has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 25 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

