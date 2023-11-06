Bruins vs. Stars: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 6
Monday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Dallas Stars (7-2-1, -135 on the moneyline to win) and the Boston Bruins (9-1-1, +115 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX.
Bruins vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Bruins vs. Stars Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Bruins Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-135
|+115
|5.5
|FanDuel
|-137
|+114
|5.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Stars Betting Trends
- Dallas' 10 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals four times.
- The Stars are 6-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- This is the first game as an underdog for the Bruins this season.
- Dallas has had five games with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter and won every time.
- Boston has not played a game with bigger moneyline odds than +115.
