The Dallas Stars (7-2-1) take on the Boston Bruins (9-1-1) at American Airlines Center on Monday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Stars were defeated by the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 in their most recent outing, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Bruins vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Bruins (+110) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins are the underdog for the first time this season.

Boston has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +110 odds on them winning this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Bruins.

Boston has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in three of 11 games this season.

Bruins vs Stars Additional Info

Bruins vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Bruins Total (Rank) 29 (23rd) Goals 35 (16th) 25 (4th) Goals Allowed 21 (1st) 3 (30th) Power Play Goals 6 (19th) 2 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (2nd)

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins have the league's 16th-ranked scoring offense (35 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Bruins have been the toughest defensive squad in the NHL this season, conceding 21 goals (only 1.9 per game).

Their +14 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

