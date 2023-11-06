Bruins vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (7-2-1) take on the Boston Bruins (9-1-1) at American Airlines Center on Monday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Stars were defeated by the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 in their most recent outing, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
Bruins vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Bruins (+110)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins are the underdog for the first time this season.
- Boston has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +110 odds on them winning this game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Bruins.
- Boston has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in three of 11 games this season.
Bruins vs Stars Additional Info
Bruins vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|29 (23rd)
|Goals
|35 (16th)
|25 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|21 (1st)
|3 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (19th)
|2 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (2nd)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- The Bruins have the league's 16th-ranked scoring offense (35 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Bruins have been the toughest defensive squad in the NHL this season, conceding 21 goals (only 1.9 per game).
- Their +14 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
