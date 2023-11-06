Sportsbooks have listed player props for Roope Hintz, David Pastrnak and others when the Dallas Stars host the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bruins vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Pastrnak has totaled nine goals and seven assists in 11 games for Boston, good for 16 points.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 4 1 1 2 7 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 2 1 3 5 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 1 1 2 9

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Brad Marchand has amassed 10 points this season, with five goals and five assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 0 0 0 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Hintz, who has scored 11 points in nine games (five goals and six assists).

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Nov. 2 2 1 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 10 points (four goals, six assists) to the team.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 2 1 2 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.