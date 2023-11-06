The Boston Celtics' (5-0) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Monday, November 6 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) at Target Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Celtics head into this contest after a 124-114 win against the Nets on Saturday. Jayson Tatum's team-leading 32 points paced the Celtics in the victory.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Neemias Queta C Out Foot Derrick White SG Out Personal 15.0 4.3 4.3

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

