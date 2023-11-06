Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves play at Target Center on Monday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Celtics vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 29.7 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (28.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 22.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average (24.7).

He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Brown averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

He has connected on 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +146) 1.5 (Over: -149)

The 20.7 points Kristaps Porzingis scores per game are 3.2 more than his prop total on Monday.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 7.5).

Porzingis averages 1.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Porzingis has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 24.5-point over/under for Edwards on Monday is 0.8 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Edwards averages five assists, 0.5 more than Monday's over/under.

Edwards has connected on four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +100)

Rudy Gobert has put up 14.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.8 points more than Monday's points prop total.

He has averaged 1.8 more rebounds per game (13.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

