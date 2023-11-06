The Boston Bruins, Charlie Coyle among them, face the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Looking to bet on Coyle's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie Coyle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle's plus-minus this season, in 16:59 per game on the ice, is 0.

In two of 11 games this season, Coyle has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In seven of 11 games this season, Coyle has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Coyle has an assist in five of 11 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Coyle goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Coyle has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coyle Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 25 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 11 Games 2 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.