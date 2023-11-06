Derrick White will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

White put up 18 points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 155-104 win versus the Pacers.

In this article we will dive into White's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-108)

Over 11.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Over 3.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Over 3.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-130)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were ranked 18th in the league defensively last year, allowing 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves conceded 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves were 10th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 25.0 per game.

Allowing 12.3 made three-pointers per game last year, the Timberwolves were 16th in the league in that category.

Derrick White vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 25 9 3 4 3 2 1 12/23/2022 33 18 5 3 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.