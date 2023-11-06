Hampus Lindholm will be among those in action Monday when his Boston Bruins play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for Lindholm available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Lindholm has averaged 24:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Through 11 games this season, Lindholm has yet to score a goal.

Lindholm has recorded a point in one of 11 games playedthis year.

Lindholm has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 11 games he's played.

The implied probability that Lindholm goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 25 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 11 Games 2 1 Points 2 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

