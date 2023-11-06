The Charlotte 49ers (0-0) go up against the Maine Black Bears (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

The Black Bears' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the 49ers allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Maine went 11-8 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Black Bears were the 359th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the 49ers finished 354th.

The Black Bears' 68.5 points per game last year were 5.9 more points than the 62.6 the 49ers gave up to opponents.

Maine put together a 12-8 record last season in games it scored more than 62.6 points.

Maine Home & Away Comparison

At home, Maine averaged 78.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.8.

At home, the Black Bears conceded 67 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 72.1.

Beyond the arc, Maine knocked down fewer treys away (6.2 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (37.2%) too.

