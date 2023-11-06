The Charlotte 49ers will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Maine Black Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Charlotte vs. Maine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Maine vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Maine vs. Charlotte Betting Trends (2022-23)

Maine covered 16 times in 24 chances against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last year, the Black Bears had an ATS record of 6-4.

Charlotte put together a 17-13-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 13 49ers games last season went over the point total.

