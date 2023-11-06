Monday's game between the Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-0) and the Maine Black Bears (0-0) at M&T Bank Arena has a projected final score of 62-56 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Quinnipiac squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Black Bears went 16-14 in the 2022-23 season.

Maine vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Maine vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 62, Maine 56

Maine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Black Bears scored 59.7 points per game last season (283rd in college basketball) and gave up 60.3 (74th in college basketball) for a -16 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Maine scored 61.8 points per game in America East play, and 59.7 overall.

The Black Bears put up more points at home (62.4 per game) than away (56.9) last season.

In 2022-23, Maine allowed 4.2 fewer points per game at home (57.7) than on the road (61.9).

