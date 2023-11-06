The Quinnipiac Bobcats will start their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Maine Black Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. Quinnipiac 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Black Bears put up 5.7 more points per game last year (59.7) than the Bobcats allowed their opponents to score (54).
  • Maine had a 10-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 61.5 points.
  • Last year, the Bobcats put up just 1.2 more points per game (61.5) than the Black Bears gave up (60.3).
  • When Quinnipiac totaled more than 60.3 points last season, it went 14-1.
  • Last season, the Bobcats had a 36.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.3% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Black Bears' opponents made.
  • The Black Bears' 34.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 15.3 percentage points lower than the Bobcats given up to their opponents (50%).

Maine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Quinnipiac - M&T Bank Arena
11/9/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
11/12/2023 UMass - Cross Insurance Center

