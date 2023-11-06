Will Oskar Steen score a goal when the Boston Bruins face off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

  • Steen is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
  • Steen has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 25 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

