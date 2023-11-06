The Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) play the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Cintas Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers made 49.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.9 percentage points higher than the Colonials allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Xavier had a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Colonials ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball, the Musketeers finished 35th.

Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Musketeers averaged were 14.1 more points than the Colonials allowed (66.8).

Xavier had a 23-6 record last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Robert Morris Stats Insights

The Colonials shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, the same as opponents of the Musketeers averaged.

Robert Morris went 13-4 when it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Musketeers ranked 155th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Colonials ranked 109th.

The Colonials scored just 4.8 fewer points per game last year (69.3) than the Musketeers allowed (74.1).

Robert Morris had a 15-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Xavier performed better in home games last year, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.1.

Xavier averaged 7.2 threes per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.1, 40.5%).

Robert Morris Home & Away Comparison

At home, Robert Morris averaged 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8.

In 2022-23, the Colonials conceded 3.2 fewer points per game at home (64.9) than away (68.1).

Robert Morris knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (32.2%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Robert Morris - Cintas Center 11/10/2023 Jacksonville - Cintas Center 11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

Robert Morris Upcoming Schedule