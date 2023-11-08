The Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) are home in Atlantic Division play versus the Boston Celtics (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this year.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum recorded 30.1 points last season, plus 4.6 assists and 8.8 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown posted 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis recorded 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Jrue Holiday's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Derrick White averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid collected 33.1 points, 10.2 boards and 4.2 assists last year. He also drained 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.

Per game, James Harden put up 21.0 points, 6.1 boards and 10.7 assists. He also posted 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Tobias Harris averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Tyrese Maxey averaged 20.3 points, 2.9 boards and 3.5 assists. He sank 48.1% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 2.7 treys per game.

Last season, De'Anthony Melton posted 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He drained 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Celtics vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

76ers Celtics 115.2 Points Avg. 117.9 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 48.7% Field Goal % 47.5% 38.7% Three Point % 37.6%

