The Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) are 1.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (5-1) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -1.5 226.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points four times.

Boston's games this year have an average point total of 232.5, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.

This season, Boston has won five of its six games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 54.5% chance to win.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 4 66.7% 123.5 245 109.0 217.3 226.0 76ers 2 33.3% 121.5 245 108.3 217.3 220.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics score 15.2 more points per game (123.5) than the 76ers give up (108.3).

When Boston puts up more than 108.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 4-2 4-2 5-1 76ers 6-0 1-0 4-2

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 123.5 Points Scored (PG) 121.5 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 109.0 Points Allowed (PG) 108.3 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 4-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-0 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-1

