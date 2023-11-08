Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) are 1.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (5-1) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-1.5
|226.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points four times.
- Boston's games this year have an average point total of 232.5, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.
- This season, Boston has won five of its six games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 54.5% chance to win.
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|4
|66.7%
|123.5
|245
|109.0
|217.3
|226.0
|76ers
|2
|33.3%
|121.5
|245
|108.3
|217.3
|220.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics score 15.2 more points per game (123.5) than the 76ers give up (108.3).
- When Boston puts up more than 108.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|4-2
|4-2
|5-1
|76ers
|6-0
|1-0
|4-2
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|123.5
|121.5
|2
|4
|3-2
|6-0
|4-1
|5-1
|109.0
|108.3
|8
|6
|4-2
|5-0
|5-1
|4-1
