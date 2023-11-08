Find the injury report for the Boston Celtics (5-1), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Celtics prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Celtics lost their last outing 114-109 in OT against the Timberwolves on Monday. Jayson Tatum scored a team-leading 32 points for the Celtics in the loss.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Derrick White SG Out Personal 15.0 4.3 4.3 Neemias Queta C Out Foot

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum: Questionable (Personal)

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS

