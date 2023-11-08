Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves (his previous action) Tatum produced 32 points and five steals.

In this article we will dive into Tatum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-104)

Over 29.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-130)

Over 8.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the league last year, giving up 110.9 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the league last year, giving up 41.2 per game.

The 76ers allowed 24.2 assists per contest last year (sixth in the NBA).

The 76ers were the fifth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/14/2023 42 51 13 5 6 0 2 5/11/2023 43 19 9 6 4 2 2 5/9/2023 40 36 10 5 3 0 2 5/7/2023 47 24 18 6 1 4 1 5/5/2023 43 27 10 5 3 1 2 5/3/2023 19 7 7 3 0 1 0 5/1/2023 44 39 11 5 4 1 1 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.