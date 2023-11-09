Having taken three straight on home ice, the Boston Bruins host the New York Islanders on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

The Islanders' game against the Bruins can be watched on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in NHL action, giving up 23 total goals (only 1.9 per game).

The Bruins' 38 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 32 goals during that span.

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 12 9 8 17 13 7 0% Brad Marchand 12 6 5 11 7 6 18.2% Charlie McAvoy 9 2 7 9 6 2 - Pavel Zacha 12 4 4 8 6 4 53% James van Riemsdyk 12 4 4 8 3 0 33.3%

The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 31 total goals (2.8 per game), fifth in the NHL.

With 29 goals (2.6 per game), the Islanders have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

On the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

