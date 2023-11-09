The Boston Bruins (10-1-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Islanders (5-3-3) on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-155) Islanders (+125) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won seven of their nine games when favored on the moneyline this season (77.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Boston has a record of 7-1 (winning 87.5%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Boston and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in three of 12 games this season.

Bruins vs Islanders Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs. Islanders Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 38 (15th) Goals 29 (27th) 23 (1st) Goals Allowed 31 (5th) 7 (18th) Power Play Goals 5 (25th) 3 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (14th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins offense's 38 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Bruins are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having given up 23 total goals (only 1.9 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +15.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.