Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Islanders on November 9, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for David Pastrnak, Noah Dobson and others when the Boston Bruins host the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bruins vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 17 points. He has nine goals and eight assists this season.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|2
|1
|3
|5
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Brad Marchand has totaled 11 points (0.9 per game), scoring six goals and adding five assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Dobson has scored five goals (0.5 per game) and collected six assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 11 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 16.7%.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
