Oddsmakers have listed player props for David Pastrnak, Noah Dobson and others when the Boston Bruins host the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 17 points. He has nine goals and eight assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 4 1 1 2 7 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 2 1 3 5

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Brad Marchand has totaled 11 points (0.9 per game), scoring six goals and adding five assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 at Red Wings Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Dobson has scored five goals (0.5 per game) and collected six assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 11 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 16.7%.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 4 1 0 1 4 at Capitals Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Oct. 30 1 1 2 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 28 0 0 0 0

