Should you bet on Derek Forbort to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Forbort stats and insights

  • Forbort is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
  • Forbort has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

