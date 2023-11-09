Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 9?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the New York Islanders. Is Jake DeBrusk going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
DeBrusk stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, DeBrusk scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- DeBrusk has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
