Jake DeBrusk will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on DeBrusk against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:08 per game on the ice, is +4.

DeBrusk has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

DeBrusk has a point in five games this season through 11 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

DeBrusk has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 11 games played.

DeBrusk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 2 5 Points 5 1 Goals 3 4 Assists 2

