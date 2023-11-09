In the upcoming game against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on James van Riemsdyk to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Islanders?

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

van Riemsdyk's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

