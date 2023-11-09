On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the New York Islanders. Is John Beecher going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Beecher stats and insights

Beecher has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

Beecher has no points on the power play.

Beecher's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

