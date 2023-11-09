When the Boston Bruins face off against the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kevin Shattenkirk find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

Shattenkirk is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

Shattenkirk has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

