NFL Week 10 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After studying the 14 matchups on the Week 10 schedule in the NFL, our best bet selection is Buccaneers -1. For more suggestions, which could lead to parlay possibilities, see below.
Best Week 10 Spread Bets
Pick: Tampa Bay -1 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tampa Bay by 1.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Las Vegas +1 vs. New York
- Matchup: New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Las Vegas by 4.7 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: NBC
Pick: Indianapolis -1.5 vs. New England
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 8.7 points
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: NFL Network
Pick: Atlanta -1.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Atlanta by 4.7 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Minnesota +2.5 vs. New Orleans
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 4.2 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
Best Week 10 Total Bets
Over 38 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Total: 40.2 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
Under 45 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Total: 44.2 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
Under 48.5 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Total: 46.3 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
Under 47.5 - Houston vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Total: 41.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
Over 41 - New Orleans vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Total: 42.3 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
