On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the New York Islanders. Is Parker Wotherspoon going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Parker Wotherspoon score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Wotherspoon 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Wotherspoon did not score in 12 games last season.
  • Wotherspoon produced zero points on the power play last season.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
  • The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. They averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

