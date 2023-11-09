On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the New York Islanders. Is Parker Wotherspoon going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Parker Wotherspoon score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Wotherspoon 2022-23 stats and insights

Wotherspoon did not score in 12 games last season.

Wotherspoon produced zero points on the power play last season.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. They averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

