The Boston Bruins, with Pavel Zacha, are in action Thursday against the New York Islanders at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Zacha's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha has averaged 19:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In four of 12 games this season, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zacha has recorded a point in a game seven times this year out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Zacha has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 12 games played.

The implied probability that Zacha goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zacha has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zacha Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 8 Points 4 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

