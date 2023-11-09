Can we count on Trent Frederic lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

Frederic has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Frederic has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

